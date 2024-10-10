Previous
We Call Them Asters by allie912
We Call Them Asters

Bernard prefers “Michaelmas Daisies”. They are called Michaelmas daisies because they are usually blooming on the feast day of St. Michael the Archangel, September 29th. They provide nourishment for pollinators late in the season.
