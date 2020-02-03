Previous
Late start snow storm by allisonichristensenyahoocom
Late start snow storm

Not much of a snow storm hit Tremonton but the school district decided the night before to do a late start. Kids loved it! Jada had no kindergarten so she helped me clean the game closet.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Allison Christensen

Allison Christensen
