Previous
Next
New hair do for Jada by allisonichristensenyahoocom
35 / 365

New hair do for Jada

I worked from home all day from my bedroom (pictured in the back). Jada asked for a different hair do today and this is what we came up with. She loved it!
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Allison Christensen

@allisonichristensenyahoocom
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise