Pumpkin Tower! by alliw
Pumpkin Tower!

We eventually found some pumpkins/gourds yesterday after a long search and my Sister and I made this tower🎃. We have an annual family pumpkin carving competition judged by my Mum, it gets very competitive I can tell you!
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Alli W

@alliw
