We are not amused!!! by alliw
36 / 365

We are not amused!!!

This is my dog Billie who I had to chase round the house to get the Halloween bandana on her!! She was definitely not amused 🤣
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
9% complete

