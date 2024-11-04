Previous
Autumnal vine by alliw
Autumnal vine

This lovely vine caught my eye on a shop in Broadway today. It looked lovely against the yellow stone.
4th November 2024

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
