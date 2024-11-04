Sign up
39 / 365
Autumnal vine
This lovely vine caught my eye on a shop in Broadway today. It looked lovely against the yellow stone.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
0
365
iPhone 15
4th November 2024 11:14am
red
yellow
stone
gold
orange
vine
building
