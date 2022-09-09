Sign up
6 / 365
365 Garden 6
This project is a simple one: to take (as far as possible) a photograph a day for a year of my garden from the same spot, i.e. the conservatory doors. If you enjoy them then you must be as mad as me!
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365 Garden Project 2022-2023
Camera
X-T2
Taken
9th September 2022 6:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
garden
,
mansfield
