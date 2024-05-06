Sign up
Previous
355 / 365
The Gardener
This elderly gentleman still tends to his garden although he needs a chair to do so.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
97% complete
Photo Details
Album
365 Garden Project 2022-2023
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th May 2024 3:10pm
Tags
street
Susan Wakely
ace
Any outdoor activity is good regardless of how you do it.
May 7th, 2024
