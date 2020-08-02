Previous
Gill, Glenys & Dorothy by allsop
Gill, Glenys & Dorothy

Three of our lovely ladies at the reopening of the church this morning. All three have suffered during the lockdown one way or another, one even losing her partner Eric, but they all look very happy to be back at church.
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Andrew-Bede Allsop

