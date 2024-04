Purple Toadflax

The Purple Toadflax is ubiquitous in my garden and until today I had no idea what it was called, indeed I have been treating it as a weed pulling it up wherever I found it but it just kept returning! Fascinatingly it is a species of wild snapdragon and is an excellent pollinator, bumblebees, bees, butterflies and moths are all attracted to it. I am now looking forward to seeing the flowers when they appear in the summer.