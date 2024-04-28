Previous
SLP 231 by allsop
Photo 576

SLP 231

231 days into my year long making of a daily still life. The Korean Dwarf Lilac.

The nickname of the lilac is "The Flower of Heaven" possibly because of their wonderful fragrance. The poem The Waste Land by T. S. Elliot opens with these words:

"April is the cruellest month, breeding
Lilacs out of the dead land, mixing
Memory and desire, stirring
Dull roots with spring rain."
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

