231 days into my year long making of a daily still life. The Korean Dwarf Lilac.



The nickname of the lilac is "The Flower of Heaven" possibly because of their wonderful fragrance. The poem The Waste Land by T. S. Elliot opens with these words:



"April is the cruellest month, breeding

Lilacs out of the dead land, mixing

Memory and desire, stirring

Dull roots with spring rain."