Photo 577
Photo 577
SLP 232
232 days into my year long making of a daily still life. The Vanhouttei Spirea
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
0
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2274
photos
42
followers
65
following
158% complete
158% complete
570
571
572
573
574
575
576
577
41
736
575
737
42
576
738
577
Views
0
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
29th April 2024 6:16am
still life
,
flora
,
spirea
