Previous
190 / 365
Windy 1
Susan challenged me to make a photo with selective colour, the neighbour had just put out her washing to dry in the wind so I took a quick photo! Have a look at my Homeland Album for the full colour original version.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Anything Goes
X-T5
29th April 2024 8:43am
Tags
clothes
,
washing
,
wind
,
still life
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@wakelys
I couldn't resist taking this and then I thought it might do for your challenge. I will probably do at least another one later in the week.
April 29th, 2024
