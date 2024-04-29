Previous
Windy 1 by allsop
Windy 1

Susan challenged me to make a photo with selective colour, the neighbour had just put out her washing to dry in the wind so I took a quick photo! Have a look at my Homeland Album for the full colour original version.
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@wakelys I couldn't resist taking this and then I thought it might do for your challenge. I will probably do at least another one later in the week.
April 29th, 2024  
