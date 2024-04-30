Previous
Kirishima Azalea by allsop
Photo 739

Kirishima Azalea

"I will go to Yongbyon's Yaksan*
I will bring an armful of azaleas
I will lay the azalea flowers on the
path you's take." (Kim Sowol)

* Mountain
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
