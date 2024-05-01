On this May Day I offer you the mystical Hawthorn.
"Your eyes are lode-stars; and your tongue's sweet air
More tuneable than lark to shepherd's ear,
When wheat is green, when hawthorn buds appear." (Shakespeare A Midsummer Night’s Dream).
There is so much folklore connected with the Hawthorn that I would be here all day typing it out! Just two are that Christ’s crown was believed to be made from hawthorn and you might have heard the old proverb, “Cast ne’er a clout ‘til May is out.” Here, clout means clothes. In short, the proverb advises you not to shed your winter clothes until the end of May. For a lot more about the folklore and superstitions about Hawthorn have a look at https://www.icysedgwick.com/hawthorn-folklore/