The Cutlery Factory at David Mellor The Round Building by allsop
The Cutlery Factory at David Mellor The Round Building

The Cutlery Factory at David Mellor
The Round Building Hathersage Derbyshire S32 1BA
"Local lad and designer David Mellor is internationally famous for his cutlery, and his chic factory in Hathersage, designed by Sir Michael Hopkins and purpose-built on the site of the old gasworks in this stunning High Peak village, is hailed as a minor masterpiece of modern architecture. Built in local gritstone with a spectacular lead roof, it blends beautifully into the rural landscape. The factory is usually open for viewing on weekdays and you're welcome to take a look round and watch the various designs being made: it's surprisingly low-tech, most of it done by hand."
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Andrew-Bede Allsop

aikiuser (jenn) ace
That's quite the structure, cool!
August 21st, 2020  
