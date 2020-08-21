The Cutlery Factory at David Mellor The Round Building

The Cutlery Factory at David Mellor

The Round Building Hathersage Derbyshire S32 1BA

"Local lad and designer David Mellor is internationally famous for his cutlery, and his chic factory in Hathersage, designed by Sir Michael Hopkins and purpose-built on the site of the old gasworks in this stunning High Peak village, is hailed as a minor masterpiece of modern architecture. Built in local gritstone with a spectacular lead roof, it blends beautifully into the rural landscape. The factory is usually open for viewing on weekdays and you're welcome to take a look round and watch the various designs being made: it's surprisingly low-tech, most of it done by hand."