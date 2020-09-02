Previous
Next
Bridge & Mud by allsop
260 / 365

Bridge & Mud

This is the side of the bridge that I posted on September 1st. The Bridge is impossible to walk along as there are no steps ether end, so you have to walk along the side and it is very, very muddy!
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
71% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise