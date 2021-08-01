Sign up
Photo 397
Arched Facade
This lovely tiled facade is part of the Methodist Church, Asbourne in Derbyshire.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X70
Taken
2nd August 2021 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
architecture
,
aug21words
