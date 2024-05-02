Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
5 / 365
Stones in Concrete
I took this in response to the Artist Challenge this month which is Jerry Reed; I particularly like one of his Architecture images which this is very loosely based on and inspired by.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2286
photos
43
followers
66
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
Latest from all albums
739
579
740
5
191
580
741
373
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Critique Please!
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd May 2024 6:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stone
,
abstract
,
concrete
,
ac-reed
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close