Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
4 / 365
IR Trees
Tried out various infrared techniques in post-processing on this photo I made a week or so ago (I use Exposure7 processing software) and quite like the end result.
What do you think?
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
1737
photos
25
followers
26
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
Latest from all albums
286
335
168
607
336
287
4
288
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Critique Please!
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th June 2023 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close