Previous
IR Trees by allsop
4 / 365

IR Trees

Tried out various infrared techniques in post-processing on this photo I made a week or so ago (I use Exposure7 processing software) and quite like the end result.
What do you think?
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise