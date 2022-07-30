Previous
Next
Rain on Bench by allsop
Photo 472

Rain on Bench

Exercise Bench in the local park. What amazes me is that the bench is actually black but the rain mysteriously changes its colour. I took an number of images thinking that it may just be the angle I shot this at, but invariably they came out blue.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise