Self Portrait by allsop
Self Portrait

I was absolutely drenched to the skin when I came in after taking the Venerable Alfie Greyhound for a walk, but it made an interesting photo!
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
moni kozi ace
It surely looks awesome in dark mode!
August 17th, 2022  
