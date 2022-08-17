Sign up
Photo 489
Self Portrait
I was absolutely drenched to the skin when I came in after taking the Venerable Alfie Greyhound for a walk, but it made an interesting photo!
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
1
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X70
Taken
16th August 2022 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
self-portrait
,
selfie
moni kozi
ace
It surely looks awesome in dark mode!
August 17th, 2022
