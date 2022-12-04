Sign up
Photo 556
The Corby Pip Princess
Continuing with some images from the sculpture exhibition by Jason Welsher-Mills held at The Harley Gallery in Welbeck Abbey, Nottinghamshire. For details see my Anything Goes album. Hope you enjoy these images as much as I enjoyed the exhibition.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
Photo Details
Tags
and
,
his
,
jason
,
argonauts
,
scsculpture
,
wisher-millsulpture
