Photo 575
Beryl, Alfie & me
Beryl's hair is growing back after chemo she now definitely has more than me!
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
2nd April 2023 3:40pm
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
greyhound
