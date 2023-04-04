Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 576
Self
I love the work of Olga Karlovac, so inspiring and creative. Here is my attempt, hope you like it.
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
1613
photos
25
followers
25
following
157% complete
View this month »
569
570
571
572
573
574
575
576
Latest from all albums
575
203
204
576
205
206
207
208
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone
Taken
4th April 2023 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
self-portrait
,
selfie
,
ac-karlovac
moni kozi
ace
Whoaaaa!!! Looove this!
April 7th, 2023
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@monikozi
Thanks, I am pleased you like it. I do think Olga's work is so inspiring.
April 7th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
I totally agree. I am compleyely fascinated with her approach.
April 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close