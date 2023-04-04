Previous
Self by allsop
Photo 576

Self

I love the work of Olga Karlovac, so inspiring and creative. Here is my attempt, hope you like it.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Whoaaaa!!! Looove this!
April 7th, 2023  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@monikozi Thanks, I am pleased you like it. I do think Olga's work is so inspiring.
April 7th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
I totally agree. I am compleyely fascinated with her approach.
April 7th, 2023  
