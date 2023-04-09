Previous
Easter Greetings by allsop
Photo 577

Easter Greetings

May I wish everyone, no matter what their faith or of no faith at all, peace, goodwill and blessings on this Easter Day of the Christian Calendar.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
Mary Siegle ace
Thank you. And I wish the same for you—and for our often troubled world.
April 9th, 2023  
