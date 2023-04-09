Sign up
Photo 577
Easter Greetings
May I wish everyone, no matter what their faith or of no faith at all, peace, goodwill and blessings on this Easter Day of the Christian Calendar.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
Photo Details
Tags
church
Mary Siegle
ace
Thank you. And I wish the same for you—and for our often troubled world.
April 9th, 2023
