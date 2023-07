For Get Pushed this week @sakkasie challenged me to do "something involving architecture in color" so I had a trip to the splendid Bottle Kiln, West Hallam, Nottinghamshire. If you are anywhere near sometime do stop, have a coffee and cake in their wonderful coffee shop and browse the shop, you won't be disappointed. I took this from their Japanese Garden which in itself is a very calming place to take your refreshment.