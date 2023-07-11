Testimonial and Remembrance of Troubled Times

One for the Irish.

In the 1960"s I spent some time with the Missions To Seamen (as it was then known and where the son of the Chaplain was later killed) in Belfast and a little bit later I was responsible for an English subsidiary company in Eire based in Dublin; this gave me a deep appreciation of both sides of the Irish struggle where "The Red and the Green" was a powerful emotional, and indeed analogous, struggle for Independence of the Irish nation.

Whenever I see red, green and white together it becomes in my deep mind a symbol of both those times in my life and the, oh so costly 'Troubles', that the years of the terrible killings and atrocities of Northen Ireland occurred.

I take no sides but simply grieve and still remember in my prayers those who suffered and still suffer in those conflicts.