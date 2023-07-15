Sign up
Listening to The Proms
Yesterday was the first night of The Proms & here I am listening to the wonderful Sibelius 'Snofrid'. This annual classical music festival is a "must listen to" for me and it goes on until September 9th. so much to experience.
15th July 2023
Andrew-Bede Allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
self-portrait
selfie
