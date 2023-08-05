Previous
Do Not Fill Above Red Line by allsop
Photo 621

Do Not Fill Above Red Line

Quite! Churches are rarely full these days.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
170% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise