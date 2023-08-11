Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 624
"A certain blue enters your soul"
Title is a quotation of Henri Matisse
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
1813
photos
28
followers
48
following
170% complete
View this month »
617
618
619
620
621
622
623
624
Latest from all albums
339
622
328
329
623
330
624
331
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
11th August 2023 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
self-portrait
,
reflection
,
etsooi-154
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close