Photo 634
Rain
It came down in stair-rods yesterday.
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
rain
,
landscape
,
garden
