Previous
Ham Salad Roll, pure indulgent enjoyment by allsop
Photo 635

Ham Salad Roll, pure indulgent enjoyment

Kathy challenged me to take a photo that depicts a strong emotion!
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
173% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@randystreat Hi Kathy hope you like this one!
August 30th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Just needs a slab of cheese!!
August 30th, 2023  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Dodn't want to overdo it🤪
August 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise