Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 635
Ham Salad Roll, pure indulgent enjoyment
Kathy challenged me to take a photo that depicts a strong emotion!
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
1845
photos
31
followers
50
following
173% complete
View this month »
628
629
630
631
632
633
634
635
Latest from all albums
633
346
634
347
348
349
350
635
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
X70
Taken
30th August 2023 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
emotion
,
selfie
,
get-pushed-578
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@randystreat
Hi Kathy hope you like this one!
August 30th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Just needs a slab of cheese!!
August 30th, 2023
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Dodn't want to overdo it🤪
August 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close