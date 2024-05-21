Creeping Thistle

The Creeping Thistle is an invasive species that spreads rapidly and gardeners generally hate them! It does, however, have some good points including being highly beneficial to pollinators, birds and insects. Goldfinches love the seeds, bees adore the nectar.

The English poet John Clare wrote a poem about this plant:



The Thistle

I love the thistle with its ruddy flowers

It cheers me on the waste in lonely hours

It cheers me in lone sunshine out of doors

When seeking solitude on rushy moores

It cheers me resting on the way-side stones

Where tears of morning glitter on the thorns

I love the thistle 'tis an ill used flower

And bees are singing round for many an hour.



I love the thistle and its prickles too

Cobwebs are round it with a veil of dew

I love the thistle where it bravely stands

For rights of Liberty in many lands

Simply defying every rogueish eye

With " wha dare meddle wi me" that passes bye

My right is simple, blooming 'mong the flowers

That God's hand scatters on this land of ours.



So I love the thistles spread round Scottish bowers

Better than any other of the wildling flowers

I love the warrior thistle where it stands

Though often wounded in the legs and hands

On Bannockburn its bloom undaunted stood

Dy'd deeper in the streams of human blood.