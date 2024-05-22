Sign up
Photo 757
Round the Corner
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Jackie asked what was round the corner of
This is the answer.
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
2348
photos
44
followers
67
following
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
X70
Taken
21st May 2024 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
landscape
,
sculpture
,
sundial
JackieR
ace
I do like the sepia tones you've added to this
May 22nd, 2024
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Pleased you like the sepia treatment, I do think it works quite well.
May 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Now that looks an interesting corner to go around.
May 22nd, 2024
