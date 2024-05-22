Previous
Round the Corner by allsop
Photo 757

Round the Corner

@30pics4jackiesdiamond Jackie asked what was round the corner of
This is the answer.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
I do like the sepia tones you've added to this
May 22nd, 2024  
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Pleased you like the sepia treatment, I do think it works quite well.
May 22nd, 2024  
Now that looks an interesting corner to go around.
May 22nd, 2024  
