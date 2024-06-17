Sign up
Photo 769
Window Study 1
The peeling paint of a garage window.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
2
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
window
,
glass
,
paint
,
architecture
JackieR
ace
Such details! Needs a lick of paint
June 18th, 2024
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Sure does but looks like tit also needs some renovation, I wonder if it can even be opened!
June 18th, 2024
