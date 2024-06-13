Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 767
Sampler by BAA 1985
For those interested, especially Kathy
@randystreat
, this is the sampler I worked on for my challenge set by Laura
@la_photographic
, yes Kathy it was worked by Beryl in 1985. See my Kami album of yesterday.
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2394
photos
45
followers
68
following
210% complete
View this month »
760
761
762
763
764
765
766
767
Latest from all albums
765
766
620
621
202
622
767
623
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th June 2024 5:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
embroidery
,
still life
,
sampler
JackieR
ace
How wonderful to see it 'intsct'. I have one of my mum's in the loft!
June 14th, 2024
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Dig your mum's out of the loft and get it on display, it deserves to be seen.
June 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close