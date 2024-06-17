Sign up
Previous
Photo 392
Urban Dawn
My Get Pushed challenge issued by Susan was to capture dusk or dawn
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
2
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
2400
photos
46
followers
69
following
107% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Homeland
Camera
X-T5
Taken
17th June 2024 5:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
dawn
,
sunburst
,
get-pushed-620
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@wakelys
Dawn this morning, hope you like it.
June 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@allsop
fabulous sunburst.
June 17th, 2024
