Previous
Photo 390
Southwell Minster 'Pepper Pots
On a grey, wet evening a view of Southwell Minster over the Bishop's fence.
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details
Comments
Album
Homeland
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th June 2024 6:49pm
Tags
architecture
,
minster
,
southwell
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Nicely framed by the trees.
June 14th, 2024
