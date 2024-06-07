Previous
Elderflower by allsop
Photo 763

Elderflower

The beautiful creamy flowers of the Elder tree. The Elder symbolises endings and rebirth, healing. Also makes glorious Elderflower wine, as do the berries when they appear later in the year.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
