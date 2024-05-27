Sign up
Photo 758
Vintage Self-portrait
Processed for Tag4 to have a vintage look. Tags were Portrait and Vintage.
27th May 2024
27th May 24
0
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2401
photos
46
followers
69
following
210% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X70
Taken
27th May 2024 7:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
self-portrait
,
vintage
,
selfie
,
tag4-2024
