Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 643
These shoes were made for walking
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
1869
photos
32
followers
51
following
176% complete
View this month »
636
637
638
639
640
641
642
643
Latest from all albums
344
345
346
347
348
642
643
349
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
14th September 2023 5:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shoes
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close