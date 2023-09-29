Sign up
Previous
Photo 650
Royal Worcester Jam Pot with Cover
For more details see my Kami Album of today's date.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
2
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
1893
photos
31
followers
51
following
178% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
29th September 2023 4:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ceramic
,
still life
,
royal worcester
JackieR
ace
Andrew I like this one more than your other one,
September 29th, 2023
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
It was a difficult decision which to upload so I ended up doing both, I almost did a collage but thought better of it!
September 29th, 2023
