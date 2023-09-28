Sign up
Previous
Photo 649
Card Case inside
The interior of the card case I posted in my Kami album this morning.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
0
365
X-T5
28th September 2023 5:20am
Tags
life
,
gold
,
case
,
card
,
still
