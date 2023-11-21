Previous
The Golden Age of Human Technology?
The Golden Age of Human Technology?

A moment of inspiration. I was wrapping Christmas presents and this golden bag was on the table when I caught a glimpse of myself, so I decided to experiment. The title is slightly ironical.
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
JackieR ace
Wrapping? Already??!!
Great selfie
November 21st, 2023  
