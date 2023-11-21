Sign up
Photo 669
The Golden Age of Human Technology?
A moment of inspiration. I was wrapping Christmas presents and this golden bag was on the table when I caught a glimpse of myself, so I decided to experiment. The title is slightly ironical.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
self-portrait
selfie
fiveplustwo-andthewinneris
ac-polak
JackieR
Wrapping? Already??!!
Great selfie
November 21st, 2023
Great selfie