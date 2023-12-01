Head to Head

Sign up
Photo 677
April challenged me to make an in-camera multiple exposure with my Fujifilm X-T5 and I had a lot of fun and experimentation (plus loads of rejects) before I got sometime like what I was aiming for. Thanks April for a great challenge I learned a lot.
Andrew-Bede Allsop
Tags
pottery
,
heads
,
multiexposure
,
get-pushed-591
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@aecasey
Thanks April for this wonderful challenge, it feels good to learn something new.
December 1st, 2023
