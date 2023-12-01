Previous
Head to Head by allsop
Photo 677

Head to Head

April challenged me to make an in-camera multiple exposure with my Fujifilm X-T5 and I had a lot of fun and experimentation (plus loads of rejects) before I got sometime like what I was aiming for. Thanks April for a great challenge I learned a lot.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@aecasey Thanks April for this wonderful challenge, it feels good to learn something new.
December 1st, 2023  
