Photo 687
Colours of the night at Christmas-tide
Susan challenged me to "find some colour to end the year".
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details
Tags
lights
colour
sixws-146
get-pushed-595
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@wakelys
Hope this meets the bill for your challenge, I will keep a look out for other more imaginative subjects.
December 28th, 2023
Suzanne
Good ICM
December 28th, 2023
