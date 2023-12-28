Previous
Colours of the night at Christmas-tide by allsop
Photo 687

Colours of the night at Christmas-tide

Susan challenged me to "find some colour to end the year".
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
188% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@wakelys Hope this meets the bill for your challenge, I will keep a look out for other more imaginative subjects.
December 28th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Good ICM
December 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise