Previous
Photo 700
On the Bike
Delwyn,
@dkbarnett
, challenged me to try a "panning shot of someone riding a bike", so I grabbed the first good bit of weather I could to practice my little used panning technique. Hope this will meet the challenge Delwyn.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
2116
photos
34
followers
57
following
191% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
12th February 2024 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
panning
,
motorcyclist
