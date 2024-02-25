Previous
London Airport—Christopher Logue by allsop
Photo 706

London Airport—Christopher Logue

Since making my New Year's Resolution (which incredibly I( am still keeping) to read a poem a day I have discovered the poems of Christopher Logue, London Airport is wonderful.

London Airport — Christopher Logue

Last night in London Airport
I saw a wooden bin
labelled UNWANTED LITERATURE
IS TO BE PLACED HEREIN.
So I wrote a poem
and popped it in.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
193% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise