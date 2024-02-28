Sign up
Photo 708
Daffodil
A different view of my daffodil photo, see my Kami album of today.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
life
,
daffodil
,
still
,
flora
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@ankers70
Suzanne here is the underside of the daffodil.
February 28th, 2024
